Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,473. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

