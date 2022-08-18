Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $62.72.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

