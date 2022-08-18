Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 204,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SJNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 53,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,645,496. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

