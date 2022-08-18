Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,147,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,782,172,000 after buying an additional 505,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,660,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 453,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,138,930,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.37. 48,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

