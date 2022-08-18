ATB Capital Raises Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$10.50

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Score Media and Gaming Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of C$6.70 and a one year high of C$56.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.10.
About Score Media and Gaming
Further Reading
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.