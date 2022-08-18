Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,178. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.12. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.