Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AZPN traded up $10.67 on Thursday, reaching $227.68. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,462. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.26. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $220.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 270.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 59.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.