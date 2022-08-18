Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 11,413 shares changing hands.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Up 53.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.72.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies.

