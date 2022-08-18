Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Ascend Wellness Trading Down 2.4 %
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
