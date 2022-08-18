Arweave 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.86 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $13.40 or 0.00057148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $447.63 million and $14.86 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

