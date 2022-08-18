Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) VP Rochelle L. Maney Sells 7,161 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artivion Stock Down 2.5 %

AORT traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 171,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,781. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,565,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

