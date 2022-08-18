Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,520. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.80. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

