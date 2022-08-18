Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.86. 11,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.