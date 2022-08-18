Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

