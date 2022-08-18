Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDSGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDSGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

