Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
