Argus Downgrades Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Hold

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WWW. CL King cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:WWW opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 155,489 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

