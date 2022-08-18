Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
ARDC stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
