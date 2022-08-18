Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Archaea Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LFG opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Archaea Energy has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 174.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy in the second quarter worth $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Archaea Energy

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

