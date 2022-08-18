Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Announces Earnings Results

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.73), Fidelity Earnings reports. Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%.

Archaea Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. Archaea Energy has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $23.75.

Get Archaea Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Archaea Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,735,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archaea Energy by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,217,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.