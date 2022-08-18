Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Meric now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Archaea Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Archaea Energy has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.73). Archaea Energy had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFG. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after buying an additional 4,034,040 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,366,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after buying an additional 3,593,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after buying an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Archaea Energy by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,726,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 2,368,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

