Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.86.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

