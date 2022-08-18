AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $394,291.24 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $394,291.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy K. Bliss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppFolio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $109.65. 34,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.