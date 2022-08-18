ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading Up 1.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 14,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,977% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

