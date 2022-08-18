ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading Up 1.6%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 14,151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,977% from the average daily volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
About ANTA Sports Products
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.