AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ASX:AGGGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.93.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

