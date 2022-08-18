Analyzing DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) & C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies -929.78% -57.09% -43.02% C4 Therapeutics -198.48% -26.54% -19.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DBV Technologies and C4 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $5.71 million 54.82 -$97.81 million ($0.68) -3.76 C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 11.92 -$83.89 million ($2.03) -5.50

Analyst Recommendations

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DBV Technologies and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50 C4 Therapeutics 1 4 3 0 2.25

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 119.73%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.08%. Given DBV Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

