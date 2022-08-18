Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $133.18

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE SJM opened at $139.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 69.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

