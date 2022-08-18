Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target at $93.90

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.24.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.801 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.