Analysts Set Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Price Target at $45.00

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $39.63 on Thursday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

