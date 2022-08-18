Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Mail (RMG)

Royal Mail (LON: RMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 222 ($2.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.64) to GBX 360 ($4.35). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Royal Mail had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Royal Mail had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on the stock.

Royal Mail Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMG traded down GBX 1.16 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 270.54 ($3.27). 6,731,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.51. Royal Mail plc has a 1 year low of GBX 255.50 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 329.12.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

