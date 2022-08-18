Analysts Offer Predictions for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.35% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 10.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRDN. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.22.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,426,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,094,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,978,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

