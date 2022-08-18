Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PNR. Cowen dropped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. Pentair has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,906,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.