Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.59.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,237,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,401,000 after buying an additional 218,232 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,941,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $21,301,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 56,936.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

