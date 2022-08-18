Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.37.

ADI stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

