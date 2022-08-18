AMLT (AMLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $705.00

AMLT (AMLT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $1.34 million and $705.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070006 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

AMLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

