Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-$18.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.50 billion-$26.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.23 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.14.

AMGN stock opened at $250.58 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

