Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,388,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

