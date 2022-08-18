AMG National Trust Bank Sells 821 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,130,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $17,215,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,705,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TAP opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

