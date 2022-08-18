AMG National Trust Bank Sells 5,666 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

