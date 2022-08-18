AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.94 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $224.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

