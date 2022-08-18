AMG National Trust Bank Has $10.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.07 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $64.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.