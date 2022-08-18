AMG National Trust Bank Buys 39,261 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,261 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 118,625 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

