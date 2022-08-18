AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 146,210 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,210 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up about 2.8% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.40% of V.F. worth $87,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $213,383,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in V.F. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,478,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,765,000 after buying an additional 446,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.06.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

