Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,394,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:COLD opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $37.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.