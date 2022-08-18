American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $4,266,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

