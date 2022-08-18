American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Water Works Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.15. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

