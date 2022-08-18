American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-$1.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

AMH stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 187.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 21,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

