American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in American Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.71 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.