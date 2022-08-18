American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 65,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $160,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.11. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

