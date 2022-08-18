American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $181.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.53.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.
American Express Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of American Express
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
