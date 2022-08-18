American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $181.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.