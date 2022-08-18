Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 0.4 %

AEE stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 1,188,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. Ameren has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,630 shares of company stock worth $5,658,552 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ameren by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

