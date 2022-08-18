Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 168,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,174. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,880,000 after purchasing an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,463,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,661,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,774,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,575 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

